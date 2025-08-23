Premier League: Cherki, Palhina handed first league start in Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester, Aug 23 (IANS) Pep Guardiola has made two changes to his Manchester City side, with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki both starting against Spurs. Bernardo and Jeremy Doku will be dropping to the bench allowing the French forward his first start for the club in Premier League.

That means James Trafford, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri will all make their first start at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite positive news by Pep in his pre-game conference, confirming the return to fitness for Rodri, Phil Foden and Ederson, the trio continues to start on the bench.

On the other hand, Thomas Frank has made two changes to the team that defeated Burnley 3-0 on the opening weekend.

The changes come in midfield as youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall make way for Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Today marks Joao's full Premier League debut for the club after he came on as a substitute in the victory over the Clarets.

Despite recent dominance, Spurs have been a thorn in Man City’s path. The home side have won just four of their last 12 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur , though they beat them 1-0 in their last meeting in February. They last secured consecutive league wins against Spurs between December 2017 and April 2019.

Spurs have won two of their last four Premier League games at the Etihad, more than they did in their previous 11 visits combined. Following their 4-0 victory last season, they’re looking for consecutive wins away at Man City for the first time since May 2010.

Starting XI: Vicario, Palhinha, Richarlison, Romero (c), Kudus, Johnson, Pedro Porro, Spence, Sarr, Bentancur, Van de Ven.

Substitutes: Danso, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Vuskovic, Solanke, Odobert, Kinsky, Davies.

Squads:

Man City: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Dias (C), Ait-Nouri, Nico, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Ake, Doku, Rodri, Bernardo, Nunes, O’Reilly, Khusanov, Foden

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero (C), Van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Sarr, Bentancur, Kudus, Johnson, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Tel, Gray, Bergvall, Vuskovic, Solanke, Odobert, Davies

