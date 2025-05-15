Pregnant Israeli woman critically injured in West Bank shooting

Jerusalem, May 15 (IANS) A late-stage pregnant Israeli woman in her 30s was critically wounded in a shooting attack on a vehicle in the West Bank, according to a statement issued by Israel's national emergency service, Magen David Adom.

The woman was rushed to Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv, where medical teams worked to save both her life and that of her unborn baby, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported.

A man about 40-years-old, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the attack, sustained minor injuries, the hospital said.

The shooting occurred while the vehicle was running on a road between the Israeli settlements of Brukhin and Peduel.

In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces said it had begun a pursuit of the shooter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack on Thursday morning, saying he was deeply shocked.

"This despicable event reflects exactly the difference between us and the vile terrorists whose goal in life is to kill us. I trust that the security forces, even in this case, will quickly reach the murderers and bring them to justice, along with everyone who helped them."

"I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack in Samaria against a woman in advanced pregnancy and her husband, as they were on their way to the delivery room."

Following the terror attack, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett said on X: "I pray with all my heart for them. Let there be no doubt: if there is no security in Samaria, there will be no security in Tel Aviv either. The enemy wants to murder us everywhere. We must eliminate it."

Magen David Adom paramedic Erez Vogel was one of the first responders to arrive on the spot.

"We left from a nearby community with the ambulance and arrived quickly. On the side of the road, we saw a private vehicle with signs of gunfire. Inside was a woman in the driver's seat, unconscious and suffering from severe gunshot wounds. In the passenger seat sat a man in his 40s, fully conscious, who was also wounded by gunfire. He was trying to treat the injured woman next to him, attempting to stop her bleeding," he said.

"We pulled both of them out of the vehicle and provided medical treatment. The woman was loaded into an intensive care ambulance and evacuated to the hospital while undergoing CPR -- her condition was critical. The man was transported in a separate intensive care ambulance, fully conscious but in serious condition."

The attack was apparently carried out by shooting from a passing vehicle.

The IDF has launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

A special task force was opened and intelligence forces were also deployed, trying to track down the shooters. At the same time, roadblocks were deployed in the area.

