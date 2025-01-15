Pratika, Smriti's tons take India to 304-run win over Ireland, sweep series 3-0

Rajkot, Jan 15 (IANS) Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana smashed centuries on a record-breaking day for India as the hosts beat Ireland by a mammoth 304 runs to clinch a 3-0 series victory at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday.

Right from the toss, everything went India’s way, as they posted 435/5, India’s highest-ever total in women’s ODIs, and then bowled out Ireland for 131 in 31.4 overs. The 304-run win is also the biggest margin of victory for India in women’s ODIs.

Electing to bat first, Smriti smashed the fastest ODI hundred by an India women’s batter, reaching the mark in 70 balls, beating the previous record held by regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur in 87 balls.

Smriti eventually made 135 off 80 balls, including hitting 12 fours and seven sixes, in what was her tenth ODI ton for India. On the other hand, Pratika hit her maiden ODI hundred in 100 balls and went on to make 154 off 129 balls, which is now the third-highest individual score by an Indian woman in ODIs and the most runs hit by a batter from her country in a home game.

Smriti and Pratika added 233 runs in their opening stand, which is now the third-highest opening partnership for India in ODIs. Aided by Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 59, India became only the third team after New Zealand and Australia to cross the 400-run mark in their women’s ODI history, a feat which they have now recorded for the first time.

The score of 435/5 is India's highest team total in ODIs, either in men’s or women’s cricket. It’s also the fourth-highest score in the history of women’s ODI cricket. In reply, Ireland were never in the reckoning to chase down 436, though a 64-run stand between Sarah Forbes (41) and Orla Prendergast (36) for the third wicket helped them fight hard.

But after that partnership broke, Ireland lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 3-27 while Tanuja Kanwar picked two wickets. Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare and Minnu Mani also picked a wicket each as India capped off a dominant series win on a record-breaking day, which augurs well in a year where they will play ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.

Brief Scores: India 435/5 (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135; Orla Prendergast 2-71) beat Ireland 131/10 in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbes 41, Orla Prendergast 36; Deepti Sharma 3-27, Tanuja Kanwar 2-31) by 304 runs

