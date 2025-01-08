Prashant Kishor's hunger strike continues despite admitted in ICU

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor has refused to end his hunger strike despite being admitted to Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital in Patna on Tuesday due to deteriorating health.

Kishor has been on hunger strike since January 2, protesting against irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination.

Ravi Shankar Singh, Medical Director of Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital, expressed concerns about the potential complications of Kishor's condition.

"We have been urging him to eat food, but he remains steadfast in his decision. Currently, we are administering nutrition and medicines intravenously. While the situation is currently stable, things could become complicated," Singh said.

He added that Kishor's test results had been received and that new medications would be introduced.

However, he emphasised that there are no plans to discharge Kishor from the ICU until his health shows significant improvement.

"If his (Kishor's) condition remains stable after administering the new medicines, we may consider moving him out of the ICU. For now, our priority is to stabilise his health," he said.

Kishor, who has been fasting since January 2 to protest irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination, has drawn concerns from both supporters and medical professionals.

Pavan Varma, Former Rajya Sabha MP, expressed worry over Kishor's deteriorating health.

"His (Prashant Kishor) condition is stable but worrying. He is adamant about not breaking his fast despite being in the ICU. We have urged him to end the fast because his campaign for fundamental change in Bihar is a long battle that requires his health and energy. However, he remains resolute," Varma said.

He criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's lack of engagement with the protesting BPSC candidates, describing it as "administrative insensitivity".

"The Chief Minister's refusal to meet the BPSC candidates is evidence of insensitivity. While I criticise this behaviour, I appeal to Prashant Kishor to prioritise his health and continue his fight from a position of strength," Varma added.

Y.V. Giri, senior lawyer of Patna High Court, echoed the call for Kishor to end his fast, emphasising the importance of his leadership for Bihar's youth.

"The youth need him. This fight is long, and Prashant Kishor must recover to lead it effectively. I urge him to break his fast now and resume the campaign after recovering."

Giri revealed that discussions with affected BPSC candidates have prompted plans to approach the judiciary for justice.

"We are considering taking the issue to the High Court. As we move towards judicial intervention, it is essential for Kishor to cooperate by regaining his health," he said.

