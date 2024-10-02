Prashant Kishor launches Jan Suraaj party, sets 'humanity' its core ideology (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched his new political party, Jan Suraaj party, on Wednesday with 'humanity' as the 'main ideology' and quality education as the 'supreme goal'.

Addressing a large gathering, he noted that people had been curious about when his 'Jan Suraaj' campaign would officially form a political party. With the Election Commission’s recognition of Jan Suraaj as an official party, he took the opportunity to present his vision for Bihar’s future.

Prashant Kishor said, "This party is a collective movement, representing all communities - Dalits, backward classes, Hindus, and Muslims."

He claimed that the gathering signifies the commitment of people from every background to develop a state that had been neglected by traditional political forces. "People gathered here are focused on restoring the historic pride of Bihar," he added.

He addressed a key question on the party's ideology, stating that "humanity" will be the core principle, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, and B.R. Ambedkar. “'Humanity First' is Jan Suraaj’s guiding philosophy," he said.

Prashant Kishor also emphasised that the goal is to see Bihar so developed that people from states like Haryana and Gujarat come to Bihar seeking employment.

He also questioned the current state of Bihar’s leadership, saying, "What is the way forward? Leaders come here and demean each other without any blueprint for Bihar's development."

He shared his experience of travelling during the Jan Suraaj campaign, creating awareness among people to choose leaders who would work for the future of their children.

"Jan Suraaj's top priority will be on quality education for children," he said. He urged people to think about their children's future, stating, "How many times have you voted for the education and employment of your children? Education quality and employment were never prioritised in Bihar because you never voted for these things."

He alleged that the people, for the greed of 5 kg of cereals, voted for PM Modi. "Loot was done, but cereals were given. The Ayodhya Mandir was built, but no factories or hospitals were built in Bihar," he said.

He said that many people voted for Lalu Yadav, and during his reign, there were no roadways, electricity, or water.

'The poor and backward communities were promised progress and respect. Did they get it? Yes, but were their basic needs fulfilled," he said.

He further acknowledged that under Nitish Kumar's reign, electricity reached every village, though citizens now face issues with smart meters.

He also noted that many people voted for PM Modi, seeing the work he did in Gujarat, where he established factories by leveraging funds from across the world. "Biharis are working in these factories, but what matters is the reason for which you vote," Prashant Kishor added.

Kishor asserted that his focus is not just on rhetoric but on actionable plans: "I am not just speaking about development; I am discussing the strategy as well."

He reminded the audience that when people voted for a temple, it was built. When they voted for electricity, it came. "But none of you voted for the education of your children, and that is why no one provided it to Bihar."

His key question to the people was: "Do you care about the future of your children or not? According to scholars, only through education, land, and wealth can poverty be eliminated." He pointed out that Bihar lacks all three: "If you look clearly, Bihar has none of these. In the name of education, children go to school for khichdi (mid-day meals) and then leave. In colleges, degrees are being sold for money. Bihar needs quality education, and Jan Suraaj will invest in and prioritise improving education."

Prashant Kishor proposed a significant investment plan to improve Bihar's education system: "If Bihar’s education is to improve, ₹5 lakh crore is required over the next 10 years. If we lift the ban on alcohol, it will generate revenue that can be used to build the education system, instead of filling the pockets of politicians."

"Jan Suraaj is not just daydreaming but showing you the way with a blueprint, and we will make Bihar a state with quality education. When education is promoted, it will lead to many other developments," he added.

He also announced the appointment of Manoj Bharti, a former ambassador, as the Working President of the party.

Bharti, a Dalit leader from Madhubani, Bihar, brings an impressive academic and diplomatic background to the role. He studied at Netarhat School, graduated from IIT Kanpur, earned an M-Tech from IIT Delhi, and served as a 1998 batch IFS officer with ambassadorial roles in four countries.

“The ideology of the Jan Suraaj includes people from various political leanings - socialists, leftists, rightists, Gandhian, and Ambedkarite thinkers - reflecting a broad and inclusive approach,” Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor declared that he would not hold any official post within the party and would continue his Padyatra across Bihar.

Kishor emphasised the need for a shift in the way people vote, urging people to move beyond caste, religion, and regional affiliations, and instead focus on the future of their children.

He explained that the Jan Suraaj campaign was launched to provide a new political alternative for the people of Bihar.

Kishor criticised the economic situation in the state, pointing out that while people of the state have deposited Rs 4.61 lakh crore in banks, only Rs 1.61 lakh crore was disbursed as loans to the people of Bihar.

He highlighted that the remaining Rs 3 lakh crore was being invested in other states like Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, a practice he believes must stop.

Kishor argued that this money should be utilised within Bihar to promote local businesses and economic growth.

Kishor also promised a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for men and women above the age of 60, an initiative that would cost Rs 6,000 crore from the state's Rs 2.5 lakh crore budget.

