Pranav Soorma qualifies for Paris Paralympics with world record in club throw

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Pranav Soorma has qualified for the Paris Paralympics in the F51 category club throw by setting a new world record at the trials.

At the recent trials conducted in Bengaluru, Pranav achieved a throw of 37.23 meters in the F51 category club throw, surpassing the previous world record of 36.22 meters by more than a meter.

Reflecting on his achievement, Pranav Soorma said, "Not winning a medal at the World Para Athletics World Championship held at Kobe in May was a disappointment. My coach Naval Singh and I went back to the basics and worked harder. Now going to Paris, this performance has boosted my confidence."

Naval Singh, Pranav’s coach, added, "Pranav has always been a hard worker, but sometimes outside noise can break a player’s concentration. My job was to bring his focus back to his game. I am very sure that he will make the country proud at the Paris Paralympics."

After a life-changing accident left him with a spinal cord injury, Pranav turned to sports as a way to regain his strength and purpose. His dedication paid off when he won a gold medal at the Asian Games held in Hangzhou in 2023, establishing himself as a formidable competitor on the international stage.

