Prajwal Revanna verdict: Court order sends strong message to violators, says victim's lawyer (Ld)

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) The Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced former JD-S MP, Prajwal Revanna, to life imprisonment till death and imposed a fine of Rs 11.5 lakh on Saturday in connection with an obscene video and a rape case involving a 47-year-old woman.

The Special Public Prosecutors have said that by imposing maximum punishment, the court has sent out a strong message to those who violate laws.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD-S founder H.D. Deve Gowda.

Speaking to the media after the court judgment, Special Public Prosecutor Ashok Nayak, who represented the victim, said, "The Honourable Court, which found Prajwal Revanna guilty, has sentenced him to life imprisonment. In his case, life imprisonment means he will remain in prison until his last breath. The court has awarded punishment and fines under all applicable sections. A fine of Rs 11.5 lakh has been imposed on him."

"As per our submission, Rs 11.25 lakh from the fine amount will be awarded to the victim. This is significant because the victim is in a vulnerable position. She is not in a condition to face society. The accused committed the crime while he was a Member of Parliament. The court has sent out a strong message to those who violate the law," Nayak added.

Special Public Prosecutor H.K. Jagadish, who also argued on behalf of the victim, said, "Today, the Special Court convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna. Our primary argument was based on how an innocent and humble woman was raped, how she struggled to cope with the trauma, and how she faced social stigma."

"Unfortunately, the opposing counsel argued in court that the victim is married and leading a normal life. In my opinion, that was an unfortunate argument. Only those who have experienced the trauma of rape truly understand what their lives are like. There was no need to make such a dismissive statement," Jagadish added.

He also noted that the accused retains the right to appeal the court judgment.

Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat announced the judgment.

The court has convicted Prajwal Revanna of life imprisonment till death under IPC Section 376 (2) (N) for repeated rape and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

The court has also awarded life imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine under the IPC Section 376 (2) (k) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, and committing rape on such woman.

The court has directed that the Rs 11.25 lakh fine amount be collected from Prajwal Revanna for the victim.

Prajwal Revanna stood before the court by joining both his hands when the quantum of punishment was pronounced.

The court, after pronouncing Prajwal Revanna as guilty, has recorded his final statements, the Special Public Prosecutors and counsel representing the former JD-S MP earlier on Saturday.

Prajwal Revanna is convicted under the IPC Sections 376 (2) (N) for offence of committing rape repeatedly on the same woman and being a public servant committing rape on a woman in custody, 376 (2) (K) for being in a position of control or dominance over a woman, commits rape on such woman, 354 (B) for use of criminal force to a woman with the intent to disrobe her, 354 (C) for offence of voyeurism, watching, capturing images of woman and IT Act 66 (E) for violation of privacy.

The former JD-S MP faces three more cases of a similar nature.

The Special Public Prosecutors, during final statements on the quantum of punishment on Saturday, urged the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru to award the maximum sentence -- life imprisonment -- to Prajwal Revanna in the obscene video and rape case.

They argued that such a sentence would send a strong message to society and serve as a deterrent to others committing similar crimes.

Prajwal Revanna became emotional and broke down before the court while delivering his final statement ahead of the sentencing.

The former JD-S MP said, "Why did this case come out during the elections? When I was an MP, no complaints were lodged against me. They now say I committed multiple sexual assaults. Why didn't anyone come forward then? Why did the case surface only during the election?"

He also alleged, "The police have done this. This is politically motivated. I will accept the decision of the court. I haven't seen my parents for six months."

When Judge Santosh Bhat asked Prajwal Revanna about his educational qualifications, he responded that he had studied Mechanical Engineering.

"You can verify my academic records. I am a meritorious student. My only fault is that I rose too quickly in politics. I won't blame the media," the former JD-S MP added.

The court also recorded the statement of the senior counsel representing Prajwal Revanna as well.

The Special Court on Friday pronounced that Prajwal Revanna was guilty in connection with the obscene video and rape case.

The case in question pertains to a rape complaint and other charges filed by a domestic worker from K.R. Nagar against Prajwal Revanna.

The court has reviewed 26 pieces of evidence in connection with the case.

Prajwal Revanna faces three other similar cases.

Videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women and recording the acts surfaced during the 2024 Lok Sabha election period.

Following the polling, the former JD-S MP fled the country.

Upon his return to Bengaluru on May 31, 2024, Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the Bengaluru police.

His return came after public appeals from Deve Gowda and his uncle, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Prajwal Revanna has been lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail for 14 months, and multiple bail pleas have been outrightly rejected by all courts.

The video pertaining to the case caused widespread outrage purportedly shows the sexual assault on the victim in the case, who is an elderly domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura.

In the video, the woman is seen pleading with Prajwal Revanna to spare her, saying that she had served his father and other family elders.

