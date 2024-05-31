Prajwal Revanna cooperating with probe agency, says his counsel

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Arrested JD(S) MP and the prime accused in alleged sex video scandal Prajwal Revanna was cooperating in the probe, said his counsel on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prajwal at the facility of the Special Investigation Team, the counsel, Arun, said he (Prajwal) told him that he was giving full cooperation to the SIT, and the whole purpose of him returning was to stand by his words.

The counsel said that he visited the SIT facility after getting a call from the agency. Prajwal has been arrested in the Holenarasipura case, said Arun. The SIT did not give information on when they will produce Prajwal before the court.

When asked about the anticipatory bail petition submitted to the court, counsel stated, “You will have to wait and see. I would not like to comment on the fate of the petition pending before the court.”

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the premises of the city civil court where Prajwal Revanna will be produced before the judge. More than 200 police personnel and two battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deputed to the premises to avoid any untoward incident.

The grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Prajwal Revanna, had left the country on April 26 after the alleged sex video scandal came to light. The authorities had issued an arrest warrant, a lookout notice and a Blue Corner notice against him. He was arrested in the early hours of Friday at the Bengaluru International Airport.

