Pragathi makes impressive debut in gravel rally; finishes 15th in Rallye Terre de Lozere

Mende (France), Sep 2 (IANS) Pragathi Gowda continued her hot form in her maiden international gravel rally experience in the Rallye Terre de Lozere at the circuit near Lozere in the Occitanie region on Sunday. The Rallye Terre de Lozere, a round of the French national championship, which hosted 126 participants from across the world saw Pragathi finish 15th in Rally 5 Class and 53rd overall with a timing of 1:42:03.7.

Pragathi faced a steep learning curve in a rally with challenging terrain in the volcanic mountains, which was a first for her with ruts as deep as 3-4 feet dug up by the 4-wheel drive cars. With all top French drivers participating in cars including the WRC -1, 2 and 3 spec and Rally -4 cars, Rally-5 cars, and historic cars, it was a challenging outing for Pragathi.

Pragathi reflected on the fantastic drive saying, “This is a rally where world champions like Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier have learnt and come up in. To make my gravel rally debut here is a special feeling on its own but to be the only Indian to have achieved this feat in a European/ French national championship round is the icing on the cake. I cannot thank Sidvin Engineering enough for this tremendous opportunity.”

The Indian was slower off the blocks, coming in 31st in her class in the first special stage. But she wasted no time in adapting to this unique rally which features a reconnaissance in the rally car in the morning, followed by the rally stage after 1 hour, instead of the regular reconnaissance which is done the previous day, in a normal car and has 2 passes on the road; a tight program the French drivers have been used to for the past 10-15 years.

Pragathi was helped by Arnaud Dunand, a championship-winning WRC co-driver in improving her pace notes and her trainer, Alex Bengue who is a former French National champion and has driven alongside the likes of Sebastien Loeb. With a total of six stages on Saturday and four stages on Sunday, she took huge steps after the first special stage, improving her pace by almost 2.5 seconds per KM during the 2 days, a fact highlighted by all top drivers.

“The stages were very rough and I haven’t ever seen such rough stages in my career. The ruts created due to the very powerful WRC and WRC2 cars were something I had never seen. I made a goal to keep it clean and had only one puncture in stage 2 of the rally. After crossing that hurdle, I knew how to drive clean and not damage the car, a top 15 finish was very satisfying and kudos to PH sport that gave me a very reliable car,” Pragathi explained the challenges she braved.

She registered the 13th fastest time in the last stage and finished 15th in her class with 27 cars following her past the finish line. Pragathi also achieved average speeds of 82 km per hour – a very high figure for a gravel rally.

Pragathi is supported by Sidvin Engineering, who were the first to take an Indian to the WRC in the year 2009.

