Power Minister Manohar Lal inspects 2,400 MW Tehri hydro power complex in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal, on Monday, inspected the ongoing works at 2,400 MW Tehri Power Complex in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal.

During the visit, the minister inspected the ongoing construction activities at the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant (PSP), a flagship project under THDCIL that represents a critical component of India's Renewable Energy infrastructure, according to Power Ministry.

He undertook a detailed inspection of several key areas, including the Butterfly Valve Chamber, the Machine Hall, and the Outfall of the Tehri PSP, and also reviewed the progress on the river joining works, a vital aspect of integrating the PSP into the existing water management systems.

Manohar Lal acknowledged the team's significant achievements and the high standards they have set in developing the 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex and highlighted how THDC's contributions to hydropower projects embody Prime MinisterNarendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

In his address to the THDC management and employees, the minister also emphasised the strategic importance of Hydropower in combating climate change and supporting the Nation’s Energy Security. He urged the team to maintain their momentum and focus on the timely completion of the remaining project phases to meet the set deadlines. He praised THDCIL’s efforts in pushing the boundaries of Hydropower technology and urged the team to continue striving for excellence.

“The Tehri Dam stands as a remarkable milestone for THDCIL, accomplished at a time when the very idea of such a massive dam seemed nearly inconceivable. The development of the Tehri Dam is nothing short of a miracle and an engineering marvel in its own right,” the minister remarked.

THPC is a multipurpose scheme on river Bhagirathi, a tributary of the Ganges. It is designed for storing surplus water of river Bhagirathi during monsoon and releasing the stored water to fulfil the irrigation and drinking water needs of the population in the Gangetic plains of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during non-monsoon period while generating 2400MW of peaking power.

Tehri HPC comprises Tehri Hydro Power Plant (Tehri HPP) - 1000 MW (4×250MW), Koteshwar Hydro Electric Project (Koteshwar HEP) - 400 MW (4x100MW) and ehri Pumped Storage Plant (Tehri PSP) - 1000 MW (4x250MW).

