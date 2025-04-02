Postecoglou not disrespected by Pochettino’s comments, says ‘I hope he return to Spurs’

London, April 2 (IANS) Tottenham Head coach Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the comments made by former coach Mauricio Pochettino, who recently admitted he wanted to return to the team.

The Australian, who is known for his witty humour and blatant honestly said that he did not feel disrespected by the comments made by the current US National men’s team head coach.

"Mauricio, if he wants to come back one day, I hope it happens for him. We all have dreams and aspirations, if that’s what he wants. You’re suggesting that he’s trying to put pressure on me?

"Well, I don’t feel disrespected. I think if you ask Mauricio that question directly, you’d get a pretty clear answer as to what his intent was. Again, nothing from me to sort of be consumed with. I’m more focused on making sure we try and win tomorrow night,” said Postecoglou in the pre-game press conference.

Postecoglou also praised Enzo Maresca and Chelsea ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge on Friday (IST).

The North London club has heavily struggled with injuries this season and are currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League table having won only 10 of 29 games this season.

The Aussie coach hopes his side will be up to the challenge against the Blues as they hope to build momentum heading into the final nine games of the season

"Talented squad, good manager, they've had a positive season in terms of what they're trying to build. They've also been hit with injuries. At their place, they're a tough team to beat. We look forward to the challenge.

"We understand the significance of the fixture, they're a good side, particularly at home, it's a good challenge for us and build momentum for the rest of the season,” said Postecoglou in the press conference.

Chelsea have had a dominant record against Spurs in the Premier League, winning 36 times and scoring 120 goals—the most they’ve managed against any other opponent.

In fact, only three teams have scored more goals against a single opponent in Premier League history than Chelsea’s 120 against Tottenham: Arsenal (124 against Everton), Manchester United (124 against Everton), and Liverpool (124 against Newcastle).

