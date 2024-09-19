Portugal to combat school bullying

Lisbon, Sep 19 (IANS) The Portuguese government has formed a working group to address and prevent bullying in schools, with preliminary results to come out by December, Minister for Youth and Modernisation Margarida Balseiro Lopes announced.

During a parliamentary committee meeting on Culture, Communication, Youth, and Sport on Wednesday, Balseiro Lopes said the group will include a "personality of recognised merit" alongside representatives from the general directorates of education, school management, and ministries of education and youth, Xinhua news agency reported.

The group's mission is to "study the phenomenon" of bullying in schools, launch a "national campaign on the devastating effects of bullying," and create materials for various stakeholders, such as teachers, school staff, and students, to help students identify and understand bullying. Additionally, the group will recommend new measures for the upcoming school year and propose an efficient reporting mechanism for bullying cases.

The group will also open up a reporting channel for bullying incidents and conduct a survey to assess the current situation in schools and collaborate with experts and organisations involved in bullying prevention, including police forces and specialists in online bullying.

By the end of the year, the government plans to review the group's recommendations and discuss potential measures for implementation in the 2025 school year.

"This issue is crucial," Balseiro Lopes said, highlighting the need for an inclusive approach to tackling bullying in schools.

