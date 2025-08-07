Portugal braces for soaring temperatures, ramps up wildfire response

Lisbon, Aug 7 (IANS) The maximum temperature will rise again over the weekend across most of mainland Portugal, potentially reaching 43 degrees Celsius in the southern interior and in the Tejo and Douro valleys, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere.

The soaring temperatures have significantly increased the risk of wildfires. The National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection reported on its website that, as of Thursday noon, 54 wildfires remained active across Portugal. A total of 2,253 firefighters, 721 vehicles, and three aircraft were deployed to combat the flames.

Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral said on Wednesday that Portugal is mounting its "greatest effort so far" in combating wildfires, with all available resources mobilised.

Forest fires have consumed nearly 42,000 hectares in Portugal this year, eight times more than in the same period in 2024 and the highest figure since 2022, the Integrated Rural Fire Management System (SGIFR) said on Tuesday.

Statistics from SGIFR indicate that since January 1, there have been 5,211 recorded fires that burned a total of 41,644 hectares, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than half of the burned area was consumed by flames in less than two weeks since July 26, and compared to the same period in 2024, the number of fires has nearly doubled, according to SGIFR.

Lusa News Agency quoted the minister as saying that "We are using all available means within our capacity, even though resources are always limited. What we have in place represents the greatest effort made so far in fighting forest fires."

She stressed that the government's top priority is to prevent the situation from worsening. "Our foremost duty is to ensure the situation does not become more difficult. We are fully focused on fighting the fires to protect lives and property. To that end, we have mobilised every available resource."

Amaral noted that Portugal currently has 72 firefighting aircraft operational, with coordination between the National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection, the Air Force, and the Ministry of Defence.

