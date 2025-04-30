Pope's legacy will inspire all faiths to live in peace, harmony: India at UN

United Nations, April 30 (IANS) India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, P. Harish has said that Pope Francis' legacy will inspire people of all faiths to live in peace and harmony.

"His life devoted to peace, justice and human dignity, and his deep commitment towards all humans, especially the poor and the marginalised, is an inspiration and a testament to his enduring faith in the service of mankind," Harish said at a special UN General Assembly session to honour the Pope's memory on Tuesday.

Delivering the eulogy on behalf of the Asia Pacific Regional group, he recalled his "deep commitment towards all humans, especially the poor and the marginalised" and said it is "an inspiration and a testament to his enduring faith in the service of mankind".

The passing of Pope Francis "is a moment of profound sadness, not only for the global Catholic community, but also for the whole world that was inspired by his extraordinary life," he added.

"His message of service to mankind, love, and humility transcended borders and touched so many," he said.

Calling him "once in a generation leader," he said, adding: "The legacy of Pope Francis will be one of compassion. It will espouse service to mankind. It will motivate people of all faiths to live together in peace and harmony."

His final Easter message "reminds us that love can triumph over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood" and it will "lead us to a more stable, peaceful and prosperous world," Harish said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Pope "was a man of faith -- and a bridge-builder among all faiths".

"A steadfast friend of the United Nations," his was a "voice of mercy in a world of cruelty, a voice of peace in a world of war," he said.

His experience working in the slums of Buenos Aires before becoming Pope "sharpened his conviction that faith must be an engine of action and change".

As Pope, he "put that engine into overdrive as an unstoppable voice for social justice and equality," Guterres said.

