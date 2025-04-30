IPL 2025: Shreyas-Chahal duo helps PBKS knock CSK out of playoffs race

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) In a high-stakes thriller at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab Kings (PBKS) edged out Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in the final over of a chaotic game that ended CSK’s playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Wednesday.

A combination of Shreyas Iyer’s elegant match-winning fifty and Yuzvendra Chahal’s stunning 19th-over hat-trick orchestrated a memorable turnaround for PBKS after Sam Curran had set the game up brilliantly for the hosts with a fiery 88.

Put into bat, CSK rode on a stunning 47-ball 88 from Sam Curran — an innings laced with 9 fours, 4 sixes, and just 10 dot balls. Curran weathered a two-paced pitch and draining conditions to build what looked like a match-winning platform. His brutal takedown of part-timer Suryansh Shedge in the 16th over, which went for 26 runs, shifted the momentum in CSK's favour.

However, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer’s brave decision to hold back Chahal for the end turned out to be game-defining.

Chahal was brought back in the 19th over after bowling just two overs earlier. With MS Dhoni at the crease — known for his struggles against leg-spin — Iyer tossed the ball to Chahal. Dhoni hit a six off the first legal delivery he faced, but holed out the next ball. What followed was an astonishing hat-trick — Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad all fell in succession, and CSK collapsed from 185/5 to 190 all out, losing five wickets in seven balls for just six runs.

Chasing 192, PBKS began confidently. Prabhsimran Singh showed his full range early — a flat-batted six over long-on, followed by a cheeky scoop past short fine leg- set the tone. Though his partner Priyansh Arya fell to a sharp Khaleel Ahmed bouncer after a brisk start, PBKS reached 44/1 quickly.

Prabhsimran’s approach was both aggressive and smart. He punished Noor Ahmad with a paddle sweep for four and then stepped out for a six in the ninth over. He brought up his second successive fifty in 31 balls, but his momentum was halted when he miscued a big shot off Noor and was caught at deep midwicket for 54. At that stage, PBKS were 116/2 after 13 overs, needing 75 from 42.

At the other end, Shreyas Iyer was quietly building up. He was on 29 off 25 when Prabhsimran fell, but shifted gears decisively afterwards. A six over long-on off Sam Curran and a flat-batted four through cover showed he had found his timing. He reached his fifty off 32 balls and looked in complete control.

The 17th over by Pathirana saw Iyer at his creative best — a slot ball launched over long-on, a wristy whip over wide long-on, and a delicate open-faced shot between backward point and short third man demonstrated the full array of his skills. PBKS coasted to 175/3 at the end of that over, needing just 17 off 18 balls.

Shashank Singh played a handy cameo — 23 off 12 — including two sixes. But he gave Dewald Brevis a chance to showcase arguably the best catch of the season. Sprinting along the deep midwicket boundary, Brevis juggled the ball twice, stepped out and back in again multiple times before completing an extraordinary relay catch that sent Shashank back.

Even with PBKS needing just three runs off nine balls, the game took a chaotic turn. Shreyas Iyer tried to finish things in style but was bowled by a full delivery from Pathirana for a sublime 72 off 41.

Despite Curran’s brilliance and moments of fielding excellence, CSK’s final overs implosion cost them dearly. Chahal’s spell — 4 wickets in the 19th over, including a hat-trick — was one of the standout moments of the IPL season, and Shreyas Iyer’s composed yet explosive 72 ensured PBKS didn’t let the opportunity slip.

Brief scores:

Chennai Super Kings 190 all out in 19.2 overs (Sam Curran 88, Dewald Brevis 32; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-32, Marco Jansen 2-30) lost to Punjab Kings 194/6 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 72, Prabhsimarn Singh 54; Khaleel Ahmed 2-28, Mateesha Pathirana 2-45) by four wickets

