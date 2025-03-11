Pope Francis' health improves as Vatican confirms no immediate threat to life

Vatican City, March 11 (IANS) The Vatican has said that Pope Francis' health has shown significant improvement, and doctors are no longer concerned about his life.

The Vatican announced in an update that the 88-year-old pontiff could be discharged from the hospital within days. While his condition remains complex, medical staff have withdrawn their earlier prognosis of caution following his steady recovery.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable," the Vatican said in a statement.

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests, clinical evaluation, and the good response to pharmacological therapy," the statement read.

Doctors have advised that Pope Francis remain under medical observation for a few more days to complete his treatment due to the complexity of his condition and the severe infection he had at the time of his hospitalisation.

During his recovery, Pope Francis has been undergoing physical and respiratory therapy. As part of his treatment, he has alternated between using an oxygen mask at night and a high-flow oxygen cannula during the day.

Although the Pope has not made any public appearances since his admission, he has followed Vatican prayers via video link.

Last week, the pontiff also recorded a brief audio message, in which he expressed gratitude for the prayers and support he has received.

Despite missing his Angelus prayer for four consecutive Sundays, Pope Francis shared a heartfelt message expressing appreciation for his medical team.

"I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and healthcare workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart," he wrote.

