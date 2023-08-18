‘Poor want ear to be heard, shoulder to support’: Congress on Rahul’s meeting with Rameshwar

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Congress on Friday said that since the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party has been saying that it is not about ‘speaking’ but about ‘listening’ to the thoughts of the people.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, said: “We have been saying that since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began it intends to listen to what’s there in the heart of the people.

“Taking this Yatra forward, Rahul Gandhi has met Rameshwar.

“From his words, it is clear that the government does not care for the labourers. The poor people are looking for an ear to make their issues heard and also seeking a shoulder for support.

“This is the objective of Bharat Jodo Yatra. We need to win back the trust.”

He also attached the video of Rahul Gandhi meeting Rameshwar, a vegetable vendor, whose video moved the nation amid the soaring prices of vegetables highlighting the hardships being faced by the common people.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared the video of his meeting with Rameshwar, where he was also seen serving food to him and his family himself.

The two people then discussed a lot of issues among the problems being faced by the common people.

Rahul Gandhi started his over 4,000 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7 last year.

The yatra passed through the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and union territories of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir before concluding at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on January 30 this year.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with several people from different walks of life who shared their issues and concerns with him.

