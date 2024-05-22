Polling officer suspended for taking selfies with voters in UP's Hamirpur

Lucknow, May 22 (IANS) A polling officer at a booth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency has been suspended for allegedly taking selfies with his mobile phone while photographing voters on the day of polling two days ago, a top polling officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said that Ashish Kumar Arya, an assistant teacher at Girls' Primary School Umri in Muskara block of Hamirpur district was posted as a polling officer in polling station 112 of Shri Vidya Mandir Inter College in Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

In a clear violation of the instructions of the Election Commission (EC), Arya was suspended for inappropriate conduct.

Taking cognisance of the violation of EC's directives, the District Basic Education Officer, Hamirpur, suspended Arya and posted him to Block Resource Centre, Muskara, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.