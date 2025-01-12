Politics in MP heat up ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit on Jan 27

Bhopal, Jan 12 (IANS) As the Congress and BJP exchanged barbs over B.R. Ambedkar two weeks ago, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to visit Mhow, the birthplace of the architect of the Constitution.

The Congress has planned to launch the "Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" campaign from Mhow in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge on January 27 to corner the BJP over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in the Parliament.

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has said in an official statement that Mhow's programme, which is part of Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' campaign, was scheduled for January 26, but rescheduled for January 27 due to the Republic Day.

Congress General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, who is also in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress, reviewing the party's preparation for Mhow's event on Saturday, said, "'Samvidhan Bachao' campaign will continue until the BJP tenders an apology for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's insulting remarks on Ambedkar. Given the upcoming programme, the State Congress unit led by its President Jitu Patwari has been busy with a series of meetings with party cadres. During the programme, Congress workers will reach every house at the rural level. More than two lakh Congress workers, including all the senior leaders of the country and the state, will gather."

Responding to Singh's comments, State BJP President V. D. Sharma said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for insulting Ambedkar during the decades-long Congress rule.

Sharma said history revealed that Ambedkar was insulted by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi is visiting Mhow, he is most welcome. But before arriving here, he should apologise to the people of the country for insulting Ambedkar. From Jawaharlal Nehru to the entire Nehru-Gandhi family disrespected Ambedkar and now they are playing politics over his name," the State BJP President said while addressing a press conference here in Bhopal on Saturday.

"They did not let him (B.R. Ambedkar) win the elections. They awarded their party leaders with Bharat Ratna and did not even build a memorial for Ambedkar's contribution. Congress' feelings for Ambedkar are becoming clear, and they are asking us (BJP) to apologise," Sharma added.

