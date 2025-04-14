Politics of love stronger than politics of hate: MK Stalin

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday emphasised that the “politics of love” is a more powerful and effective force than hate-driven politics in the journey toward building an egalitarian society free from caste discrimination.

Delivering the Equality Address on the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, M.K. Stalin said the DMK government continues to march on the path laid down by social reformers like Periyar and Ambedkar to achieve social justice and equality.

“Caste is the major force dividing Tamil society. We are fighting to eradicate this 1,000-year-old muck. Our goal is to make everyone realise that we are all Tamils, beyond caste and creed,” said MK Stalin at the event organised by the State Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.

Highlighting various welfare initiatives undertaken by the DMK regime for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, the Chief Minister said, “The progressive and rational principles that guide us must reach every individual. I firmly believe that the politics of love is more powerful and efficient than hate politics.”

Reiterating the unifying power of Tamil identity, the Chief Minister said: ”Obstacles will arise, or be created deliberately. We must, like Periyar and Ambedkar, overcome them with awareness and determination. Identifying our enemies and their propaganda will make it easier to dismantle these hurdles.”

Taking a veiled dig at critics who question whether Tamil Nadu is still the land of Periyar and Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said: “Those who shed crocodile tears and point to isolated regressive incidents are not concerned about the persistence of such atrocities. Their statements stem from arrogance and a desire to reassert regressive, conservative ideologies in a land where progressive change has taken root.”

He urged people to intensify their efforts - both socially and legally - to eliminate the remnants of discrimination in society.

“Let us continue to follow the path laid by visionaries like Periyar and Ambedkar. Through our actions and commitment, we can advance toward true equality,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that no other government has implemented as many welfare schemes or allocated as much funding for the development of SC and ST communities as the current DMK government under its ‘Dravidian Model’ of governance.

“We have enabled social, educational, and economic progress among the oppressed communities, including creating entrepreneurs from among them,” he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin, accompanied by his son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan MP paid floral tributes at the memorial of Ambedkar in R.A. Puram, Chennai.

