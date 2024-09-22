'Political vendetta': Panneerselvam on DVAC case against ex-TN Minister Vaithalingam

Chennai, Sep 22 (IANS) AIADMK splinter group leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has said that the FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against former Minister and party leader, R. Vaithalingam was "political vendetta" by the DMK government.

OPS, who has been expelled from the AIADMK by the party leadership led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) claimed that the case was registered due to "political vengeance".

He also expresed concerns and apprehensions that the case was registered against R. Vaithalingam as he had publcily called for the unification of AIADMK.

The former Chief Minister in the statement said that the DMK government was apprehensive that the AIADMK would consolidate itself and therefore was trying to corner Vaithalingam.

Panneerselvam in the statement also said that the case would be faced legally.

He also referred to statements reportedly made by AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani and later by Vaithilingam over the possible merging of his outfit with the AIADMK.

The former Chief Minister said that while a case was registered against Velumani a few days after his statement, another was registered later against Vaithilingam and added that there was clear political vendetta.

OPS said that the case against Vaithilingam was an attempt to cover up the alleged "dissatisfaction" of the people against the DMK government.

He also said , "This is political vendetta. This is the pinnacle of the DMK government's political vengeance. I strongly condemn this."

The DVAC registered a case against Vaithilingam and his elder son V. Prabhu for alleged corruption.

According to the FIR, a private company allegedly paid a sum of Rs 27.90 crore to Vaithalingam's family through a shell company for getting approval of the planning permission for construction of buildings spread over 57.47 acres on the GST Road in Perungalathur near Chennai.

