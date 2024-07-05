Poliovirus found in sewage samples in 3 provinces of Pakistan

Islamabad, July 5 (IANS) Wild poliovirus type 1 has been detected in sewage samples from two new districts in Pakistan along with the six previously infected districts of three provinces, the Pakistani Health Ministry said.

The virus was detected from environmental samples collected between June 10 and June 12 from Gwadar, Sibi, Kech, Dukki, Usta Muhammad and Mastung districts in southwest Balochistan province, Rawalpindi district of eastern Punjab province, and Abbottabad district of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

All positive samples are genetically linked to the YB3A genetic cluster of type 1, which has been detected in all positive cases and sewage samples reported this year, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Pakistan Polio Program is conducting a polio campaign in 41 districts this week, including Dukki, Sibi, Mastung, Usta Muhammad and some areas of Rawalpindi, to vaccinate over 9.5 million children under 5, while more campaigns are planned in coming months, according to the ministry.

So far this year, Pakistan has reported six polio cases.

