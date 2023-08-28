Police arrest another suspect in connection with fatal shooting of Indo-Canadian

Toronto, Aug 28 (IANS) Canadian Police said it has arrested another suspect in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Indo-Canadian man in Ontario province last year.

Eduardo Tito Silva, 34, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the fatal shooting of Shawn Singh at Park Street North in Peterborough, on July 2, 2022.

Officers had responded to a daytime shooting and located Singh, who later died in hospital due to his injuries.

He was Peterborough's second homicide victim of 2022.

"At approximately 11 p.m. on August 22, 2023, Eduardo 'Tito' Silva was located and taken into custody after a two-hour stand off with police at a residence in Sault Ste. Marie," Peterborough Police Service said in a statement.

Following his arrest, search warrants were conducted at Silva's residence in Sault Ste. Marie, which have led to further charges, the police said.

Silva was charged with second-degree murder, discharging a restricted firearm with intent, possessing a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, and three other firearm-related charges.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing and made an appearance in court on August 23.

"The distance between where Silva is accused of committing his crime and where he was ultimately arrested highlights the fact that crimes and those who commit them transcend regional borders and agencies," Chief Stuart Betts, Peterborough Police Service, said.

"We have become increasingly reliant on cooperation of other agencies, to bring a conclusion to such complex investigations that threaten the safety in our communities," Betts added.

According to Global News, before Silva, police arrested a Peterborough man and a Toronto woman in September 2022, who were each charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

At that time, police had identified Silva as a third suspect in the investigation and warned that he was considered dangerous.

