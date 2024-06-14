Pocso case: Karnataka HC directs police not to arrest Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who is facing arrest in connection with a Pocso case, got temporary relief on Friday as the High Court directed the police not to initiate arrest procedures against him.

The bench, headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit, also directed Yediyurappa to appear before the court on Monday (June 17) without fail, as he had mentioned in his reply to the police.

Senior counsel C.V. Nagesh, who submitted arguments on Yediyurappa's behalf, said that the case was lodged in March, and that the BJP veteran had appeared for investigation after the first notice was served. After the issuance of the second notice, he had sought time.

The counsel also submitted that the warrant was issued as an "act of vendetta" against Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, the court mentioned that the investigation should not be conducted with the intention of making an arrest.

It also instructed the police to carry out investigation into the case and declined to pass orders on issuing a stay on the investigation and quashing of the case. The court adjourned the matter for two weeks.

A complaint was filed against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A woman has alleged that her daughter was harassed when they went to the former CM's residence to seek help.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.