PM's visit should not be made an issue, state govt in touch with him constantly: Manipur CM

Imphal, July 11 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the state or not should not be made an issue as the state government is in close touch with him round the clock.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the extended executive meeting of the state BJP, he said that the visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur is not an issue and depends on the situation and was critical of some quarters who are making it an issue.

Biren Singh, who holds the home portfolio, said: "We are keeping in touch with the PM round-the-clock and working under his guidance. All security-related, relief, and other works are being planned and performed as per the Prime Minister's advice and approval."

The Chief Minister also disclosed that reconciliation efforts between the Meitai and Kuki-Zo communities are going on to evolve a solution to the ethnic crisis.

Manipur Chief Minister's statement came two days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s day-long visit to the ethnic violence-ravaged state. Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to come to Manipur and talk to the people who have suffered from the ethnic strife since May last year.

