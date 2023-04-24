PM's gift to Pinarayi Vijayan is adjourning of SNC Lavalin case yet again: Congress

Thiruvananathapuram, April 24 (IANS) The Kerala unit of the Congress has slammed the manner in which things are happening in the Supreme Court and pointed out that never before in the history of the apex court would a very important case be adjourned this many times.

Congress' Kerala unit President K. Sudhakaran on Monday said, "This case was adjourned for a record 33rd time."

"This is perhaps the happiest gift that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in the state for a two day visit, can give to Vijayan. The faith in the apex court, which is the last resort for law abiding citizen is fast eroding due to events like this and one day all the backdoor happenings on this issue will come out in the open," said Sudhakaran, who is considered the biggest political opponent of Vijayan. Both hail from Kannur.

"The reason on why the case was adjourned for another time is because one of the judges who were to have heard this case is Justice C. T. Ravikumar and he recused himself on the grounds that he had heard this case while being a judge at the Kerala High Court. Being it, how come he was included in the apex court division bench and answers have to come about this from responsible quarters," Sudhakaran said, adding that if one were to trace the reasons why this case is being adjourned like this, very grave things will come out. The present adjournment comes after five months when it was adjourned then.

The Supreme Court for the 33rd time, adjourned hearing in the SNC-Lavalin case, where the CBI had challenged the decisions of a trial court and the Kerala High Court exonerating Vijayan.

Following the High Court verdict, the CBI, in December 2017, approached the Supreme Court, contending that Vijayan should face trial in the case.

The case pertains to loss of Rs 374 crore in the Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) contract with the Canadian-based SNC Lavalin for the renovation and modernisation of Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects in Idukki district, in 1996, when Vijayan was state Power Minister in the cabinet of E.K.Nayanar.

The Congress in Kerala has been alleging that there is a secret pact between the BJP in Delhi and Vijayan and that's why the case has been progressing at a snail's pace.

After the Kerala High Court gave him a clean chit in 2017, Vijayan had immediately convened a press meet and slammed the Oommen Chandy government which, in 2006, handed over this case to the CBI, just before the Assembly polls then.

