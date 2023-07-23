PMK urges union govt to ensure K’taka increases release of Cauvery water

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder leader Ramadoss has urged the Central government to ensure that Karnataka releases Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader in a statement on Sunday said that the present quantity of Cauvery water was not enough for the crops in the delta region of Tamil Nadu to survive.

The senior leader said that Karnataka has released 5000 cusecs of water from Kabini and KRS dams.

He said that the present storage of water in Mettur dam would last only till August 10 and added that the water released from the two dams will not reach Tamil Nadu border in full.

He said that crops will wither if water does not reach properly into the delta districts of the state.

Ramadoss said that Karnataka should have released 32.3 TMC of water as per the Cauvery River Water Tribunal judgment but has released only 4 TMC of water till now.

The senior leader said that Karnataka should release 25.344 cusecs by August 31 so that Tamil Nadu gets its due share.

He said that the dams across Cauvery in Karnataka have 58 TMC of water and receive 35000 cusecs and added that there was no issue in releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

The PMK leader urged the Central government to ensure that 25000 cusecs of water were released from Karnataka to save Kuruvai crops and called upon the Tamil Nadu government to put pressure on the central government for the same.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.