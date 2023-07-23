Keeping close watch on developments in Pacific Island nations: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Government has said that it is aware of various developments related to Pacific Island countries and is keeping a close watch with a bearing on India’s security and interests.

The government said that it is also taking all necessary measures to safeguard India’s interests.

The government’s response came after a question was asked in Lok Sabha whether the government has taken note of the steps taken by the Chinese government for influencing the South Pacific small island nations for setting up its bases to tighten its grip over the region.

The government was further asked whether it has come across the fact that China is pushing security pacts with Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and many other nations and the steps taken in view of the statement of President of Federation of States of Micronesia that China was trying to coerce countries in the region to toe its line on Taiwan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in his reply said: “Government is aware of the various developments pertaining

to Pacific Island Countries (PICs)... The Government keeps a close watch on all developments with a bearing on India’s security and interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard the same.”

He also informed that India robustly engages with PICs as a part of its extended neighbourhood in the Indo-Pacific region, including through the Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit first held in 2014.

“In order to further enhance cooperation, 12 collaborative projects were announced by the Prime Minister at the Third Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit in May 2023, focussing on shared priorities and the needs of PICs,” Muraleedharan further said.

Last year in April, China had announced that it had signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands.

The pact paved the way for China to deploy security forces in the Pacific island nation and giving China a strategic foothold in the Pacific.

The pact had evoked concern from Australia and the United States, which had even dispatched it’s top officials to the Solomon Islands.

