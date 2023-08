PM remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,"

he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the morning, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi had paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at his samadhi Vir Bhumi.

Top party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal were also present on the occasion.

