PM performs inaugural pooja at redeveloped ITPO Complex

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed pooja and havan ceremony at the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex at Pragati Maidan here, before dedicating it to the nation.

The Prime Minister also felicitated the construction workers who built the new ITPO complex.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Council of Minister and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The new International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of around Rs 2,700 crore.

The IECC with a campus area of approximately 123 acres, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening.

According to a communique issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the new IECC complex at Pragati Maidan will help in promotion of India as a global business destination. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation.

"It will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage. It will also facilitate knowledge exchange and encourage the dissemination of best practices, technological advancements, and industry trends," it said.

The IECC at Pragati Maidan epitomises India's pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India ) and is a step towards building a "New India".

