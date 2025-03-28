PM Modi's vision of reverence for Dr Ambedkar reflected in holiday: Anurag Thakur praises the decision

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) BJP leader Anurag Thakur lauded the government's decision to announce a public holiday on April 14th, marking the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution. Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant move, stating that it reflects his true reverence and respect for Dr Ambedkar’s invaluable contribution to the country.

He wrote on X, "A government holiday has been declared on the birth anniversary of the Constitution's creator and the hero of social equality, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. This decision, in line with Prime Minister @narendramodi's vision, reflects true reverence and unparalleled respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also hailed the move to announce a holiday on April 14.

In a post on X, Shekhawat wrote, “Now there will be a public holiday on the birth anniversary of our Baba Saheb Pujya Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, the architect of the Constitution, who established a new era of equality in the society.

“The honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, a staunch follower of Baba Saheb, has respected the sentiments of the nation by taking this decision,” he added.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions confirmed the declaration of the holiday, which will be observed across all Central Government offices and industrial establishments throughout the country. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions confirmed the declaration of a holiday on April 14th, which will be observed across all Central Government offices and industrial establishments in the country. The holiday will apply to:

Industrial Establishments: All industrial establishments under Central Government control will remain closed.

Autonomous Bodies: Autonomous bodies, attached offices, and subordinate offices will also observe the holiday.

Central Government Welfare Committees: Committees and staff sides (JCM) will close for the day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also been informed, and banks may remain closed on April 14th, depending on state-specific circulars.

This holiday is part of the government's effort to honour Dr Ambedkar’s significant contributions to the nation and its Constitution.

