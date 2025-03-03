PM Modi's thoughts about Sufi tradition are 'amazing', Muslims support him: Syed Naseeruddin Chishti

Ajmer, March 3 (IANS) Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Chairman and a descendant of revered Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thoughts and ideas about the Sufi tradition were "amazing" and majority of Muslims have rallied their support behind his leadership and the Indian government.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Sufi music festival 'Jahan-e-Khusro 2025' organised at the Sundar Nursery in New Delhi. While addressing the programme, he greeted the people on the starting of the holy month of Ramzan and described Islam as a religion of brotherhood.

Speaking to IANS, the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Chairman said that ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, he has been attending several programmes held in memory of Sufi saints.

"Even when he (Narendra Modi) was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had an affinity for Sufi saints. We have seen his devotion towards Sufi saints many times in his speeches as well. I welcome him attending the 'Jahan-e-Khusro 2025' programme, it gives a positive message," he added.

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said that PM Modi has congratulated people on the occasion of Ramzan, which is accepted wholeheartedly by all the people of the country.

PM Modi had praised renowned Sufi poet Amir Khusro and Sufi traditions during the 'Jahan-e-Khusro 2025' event, he added.

He also said, "I have also heard PM Modi's speech, and I liked it very much. The words and thoughts he expressed about Sufi saints were wonderful, and what I liked most was that he has studied Sufism very well and quoted some verses of revered Sufi saint Amir Khusro. Amir Khusro had compared India to heaven and PM Modi rightly said that India is the garden of heaven where the colours of every culture have flourished. This is our "Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb" (culture) that Sufi saints have always talked about love and peace. Sufi saints have brought the true face of Islam in front of the people, which talks about love and living together with each other in peace."

When asked what impact PM Modi's message will have on Muslims, the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council Chairman said: "It will definitely have a very positive impact on the Muslim community. The thinking of Muslims is not the same as before. Muslims are standing with PM Modi. He is the Prime Minister of the entire country, the Prime Minister of 140 crore people. Under the leadership of PM Modi, our country is moving forward and is going to become a global power. People of the entire country should listen to PM Modi's Friday speech."

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti agreed with PM Modi's statement of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and said: "India's democracy is the largest in the world. Government works for everyone's development. PM Modi's slogan since the beginning of his term as Prime Minister has been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Samman'. The Modi government is doing good work."

He said that some political parties and leaders do not want Muslims to come close to PM Modi.

"Muslims stand with the Prime Minister of the country and the Central government, they (Muslims) stand with the progress of the country, they stand with the unity and integrity of the country," he added.

Denying that the common Muslims of the country are against PM Modi, Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said: "There are some people who present such a picture that the BJP-led Union government and PM Modi are "anti-Muslim", but it is not so. There has been a lot of development in the last 10 years."

"There is no favoritism in all the welfare schemes that have been implemented by the Central government till date in the last 10 years years. Development has happened at a fast pace... Jobs are available for everyone."

"The Indian Muslim is not going to be misled by anyone. The Muslims of India are a sensible and responsible community. He also understands his responsibility towards the Government of India."

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti said: "The Muslims of the country are ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Indian government. Muslims stand for the progress of the country."

"The Muslims of the country completely accept the leadership of PM Modi. PM Modi is taking the country to a global level, it cannot be appreciated enough in words."

He also added, "PM Modi should go to as many programmes organised by Muslims as possible, there is a need to come face to face with them. This will remove the misconceptions created by naysayers. I am sure that PM Modi goes openly among Muslims and will continue to do so and will continue to express his views in the same manner."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.