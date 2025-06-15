PM Modi's Principal Secy meets families of plane crash victims; calls for expediting identification process

Ahmedabad, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary Dr PK Mishra met the families of plane crash victims at the city’s Civil hospital on Sunday and directed the authorities to speed up the DNA samples-led victim identification process, to enable families in overcoming their grief at the earliest.

Many families of the deceased victims in Ahmedabad plane crash have gathered at the city hospital to gather the remains of their loved ones, however, the delay in identification of bodies via DNA testing has added to their woes. Three days after the plane crash, only 44 DNA matching have been done, so far.

A total of 241 passengers onboard the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had perished in the catastrophic plane crash on June 12.

The Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. P.K. Mishra visited the plane crash site on Sunday to assess the situation. His visit reinforced PM Modi’s directive to ensure swift relief, a thorough investigation, and comprehensive support for victims and their families.

He also reviewed the accident site near B.J. Medical College, Meghani Nagar, where senior officials from the Gujarat government, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the sequence of events and immediate response measures.

At the Civil Hospital, P.K. Mishra met bereaved families, observed DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance in seamless and compassionate manner. He also interacted with injured victims, instructing hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery.

At the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, Dr. Mishra reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete identification swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy.

He also chaired a high-level review meeting at the Circuit house, reiterating PM Modi’s commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved.

--IANS

mr/pgh

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.