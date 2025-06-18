PM Modi, world leaders join for group photo at G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with world leaders joined together for a group photograph at the 51st G7 Summit here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said that the photograph featuring all the G7 countries was reflective of joining hands together for the progress of the entire world, adding that he held productive interactions with world leaders of all G7 countries concerning key global challenges and shared aspirations for the formation of a better planet.

Taking to his official X account, Prime Minister Modi in a post said: "Together for global progress! Productive exchanges with G7 leaders on key global challenges and shared aspirations for a better planet."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said: "A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values. PM @narendramodi with the leaders of @G7 countries and invited partners. #Kananaskis #G7Summit2025."

Apart from PM Modi, the photograph featured a host of prominent world leaders, including Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

US President Donald Trump cut short his G7 visit on Monday and returned back home following the escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel.

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with leaders from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, France, and Canada, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

Confirming the bilateral engagements between India and Germany at the G7 Summit, the MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal in a post on X said: "Boosting India-Germany ties! PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany held productive talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. Discussions were held on further advancing partnership in sectors such as IT, innovation, manufacturing, semiconductors, innovation and more. The leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism measures."

The MEA Spokesperson posted on X, "PM @narendramodi met President Mr. Lee Jae-Myung @Jaemyung_Lee of Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the 51st #G7Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The meeting saw both sides reaffirm their commitment to deepening the India-Republic of Korea. Special Strategic Partnership by exploring cooperation in trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture, and peopleto-people ties. Regional and global issues were also discussed."

Further strengthening ties in the Latin American region, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said in another post, "Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, Science & Technology, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South."

Continuing his diplomatic engagements at the summit, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia during the G7 Summit in Canada! @AlboMP."

Highlighting India's engagement with the host nation, Jaiswal shared, "Building bridges for global progress and cooperation. PM @MarkJCarney of Canada welcomed PM @narendramodi at the #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada."

Adding to the series of key bilateral meetings, Prime Minister Modi also met with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a social media post, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to interact with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit. @CyrilRamaphosa."

PM Modi added that he would also emphasise the priorities of the Global South during the summit. This visit is part of his three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South."

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the US, the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.