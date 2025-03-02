'PM Modi working for welfare of all communities without discrimination', says Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Committee chief

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah Committee Chairman Syed Afsar Ali Nizami on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the Sufi music festival 'Jahan-e-Khusro' and said that he gave the message of brotherhood and works for the welfare of all communities and religion without any discrimination.

He also spoke about the Roza and Iftar arrangements made for nearly 2,500 people fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

Commenting on the Roza and Iftar arrangements made for nearly 2,500 people fasting during Ramzan, Nizami told IANS: "People not only from Delhi but also from various parts of the country visit the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to offer their prayers."

"People also observe Roza and Iftar at the Nizamuddin Dargah. Every year, the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah Committee makes arrangements of food and drinks for the people who visit the dargah," he said.

Reacting to PM Modi welcoming the tradition of Sufi poet Amir Khusro at the 'Jahan-e-Khusro 2025' event, Nizami added: "Whatever PM Modi has said is right. Hazrat Amir Khusro was a great personality. He spread the message of love to everyone."

Commenting on the Prime Minister giving the message of brotherhood in the holy month of Ramzan, the Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah Committee Chairman said that the month of Ramzan is the "most beautiful and best month of the year".

"There is always blessings from Allah during this month. It always brings happiness and success. All the Muslim brothers and sisters observing Roza find happiness in it. Along with it, our Hindu brothers or those from other religions also believe in Ramzan a lot."

Commenting on PM Modi's message of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", Nizami said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and he works for everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or people of any religion without any discrimination.

Reacting to whether Prime Minister Modi is "anti-Muslim", he said: "When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister of the country, he also did good work. PM Narendra Modi is also doing good work. Muslims are not against anyone. There are some people who have defamed the entire Muslim community."

Commenting on whether PM Modi is cementing his place in the hearts of Muslims, Nizami said: "Every citizen of the country wants it to move forward. There should be development at all levels. PM Modi is working for the development of the country."

