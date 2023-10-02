PM Modi will visit Jodhpur on Oct 5: Shekhawat

Jaipur, Oct 2 (IANS) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jodhpur on October 5.

He said that there is immense enthusiasm in west Rajasthan regarding Modi's visit.

Shekhawat said that this will be Modi first visit to Jodhpur after the G-20 summit and passing of Women's Reservation Bill.

“People are eager to welcome PM Modi. People are full of enthusiasm to greet and welcome the Prime Minister,” he said.

“He will lay the foundation stone of new Trauma Center in AIIMS. He will also lay the foundation stone for the airport expansion works and will also inaugurate new educational works in IIT,” he said.

He said that Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road related projects in Jodhpur region.

