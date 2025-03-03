PM Modi to visit Sasan Gir in Gujarat today to mark World Wildlife Day

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sasangir, a wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat on Monday.

This year’s theme, "Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet," emphasises the importance of sustainable funding and community involvement in conservation efforts.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate the new veterinary hospital, which is expected to provide critical care for the Asiatic lions. Afterwards, he will return to Singh Sadan to chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), where national wildlife conservation issues will be discussed. The Prime Minister will also interact with women forest staff in Sasan, further promoting gender inclusivity in conservation efforts.

Gujarat, home to the world’s last population of Asiatic lions, has taken significant strides in the protection and preservation of these majestic creatures and the broader biodiversity of the region.

Currently, Asiatic lions roam across 30,000 square kilometres, covering 53 talukas in nine districts of Gujarat. To further strengthen conservation initiatives, the state government has developed a National Referral Centre for Wildlife across 20.24 hectares in Junagadh. Additionally, a high-tech wildlife monitoring centre and a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Sasan have been established to provide advanced care for these endangered animals.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi commended the collaborative efforts of the Gujarat Police and the Forest Department in ensuring the safety and growth of lion populations.

In 2024, the state recruited 237-beat guards (162 men and 75 women) to intensify surveillance and improve protection in the Gir Protected Area. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to protect not only the Asiatic lions but also other endangered species in the region.

The state’s ongoing commitment to wildlife protection is also reflected in the successful launch of the ‘Gir Samvad Setu’ initiative. Over 300 such programs have been organised to address local community concerns and enhance their engagement in conservation. Additionally, nine breeding centres have been set up to conserve herbivorous species crucial to the Gir ecosystem.

