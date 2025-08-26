PM Modi to visit Bihar's Purnea on Sept 15, inaugurate development projects

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar once again, with a major public programme scheduled in Purnea on September 15.

This will mark his third consecutive monthly visit to the state, a clear indication that Bihar remains a top priority for the Central government ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal confirmed the visit, saying that the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of developmental projects worth thousands of crores, including the much-awaited Purnea airport.

The new airport, BJP leader Jaiswal said, will provide a significant boost to connectivity and open up economic opportunities in the long-neglected Kosi region.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Purnea airport as well as launch other schemes. This visit is part of the Prime Minister's commitment, under which he is constantly trying to make Bihar developed and self-reliant," he added.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to see announcements across multiple sectors, including infrastructure, health, education, and road development.

According to sources, projects worth several thousand crores will be dedicated to the people of Bihar.

The Purnea airport project carries political weight as well, with the Opposition often accusing the NDA-led Bihar government of delays and neglect.

With the airport's inauguration, PM Modi is likely to silence critics by showcasing tangible progress on the ground.

At the same time, the Prime Minister is expected to counter the allegations of the Grand Alliance leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who have repeatedly accused the Election Commission and the Centre of "vote theft".

Alongside highlighting the Centre's achievements, PM Modi will also seek to connect with the aspirations of the people in the Kosi region, one of Bihar's most backward areas.

The visit is being viewed as a crucial step in the BJP's larger election strategy, signalling that the party intends to go all out in its campaign to return to power in Bihar.

