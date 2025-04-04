PM Modi unveils 21-point action plan at 6th BIMSTEC Summit

Bangkok, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented a comprehensive 21-point action plan during the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, laying out an ambitious road map for cooperation across diverse sectors.

His proposals reflect India's leadership in revitalising BIMSTEC, aligning with the 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies, and dovetailing into India's broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Sharing his vision on X, PM Modi stated, "BIMSTEC is an important forum to further global good. It is imperative we strengthen it and deepen our engagement. In this context, I proposed a 21-point action plan covering different aspects of our cooperation."

Emphasising the need for economic integration, PM Modi proposed the establishment of a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, an annual BIMSTEC Business Summit, and a feasibility study on conducting trade in local currencies.

"It's time to boost business across BIMSTEC nations!" he wrote.

Focussing on digital transformation, he urged the group to harness the potential of the IT sector and promote technological strength.

He called for a pilot study to assess the needs of BIMSTEC nations for sharing India's Digital Public Infrastructure experience, along with the integration of India's UPI with regional payment systems.

Referring to the recent earthquake that impacted Myanmar and Thailand, PM Modi highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in disaster preparedness and response.

He announced the establishment of a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India and informed that the fourth joint disaster management exercise will be hosted by India later this year.

He also stressed upon the need to strengthen cooperation in the space and security sectors.

Proposals included the first Home Ministers' meeting to be held in India, training through ground stations, manufacturing and launching of nano-satellites, and use of remote sensing data for regional planning and development.

In the realm of training and capacity building, PM Modi said, "BIMSTEC has the potential to be a shining example of capacity building frameworks. We will all learn from each other and grow!"

He announced the BODHI (BIMSTEC for Organised Development of Human Resource Infrastructure) initiative, under which 300 youths from BIMSTEC nations would be trained annually in India.

Scholarships for BIMSTEC students at Forest Research Institute and Nalanda University were also announced.

Further, India will conduct annual training programmes for young diplomats from BIMSTEC countries, and the Tata Memorial Centre will support training in cancer care.

PM Modi also declared the creation of a Centre of Excellence for research in traditional medicine and another to facilitate knowledge exchange, research, and capacity building for farmers.

Emphasising energy security and youth engagement, he said, "We will collectively energise BIMSTEC, and it's our youth who will take the lead."

The BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru has started functioning and will train youth in the energy sector. He also urged expedited work on electric grid interconnections.

He announced the BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit, a regional hackathon, and a Young Professionals Visitors Programme. India will also host the BIMSTEC Athletics Meet later this year and the first BIMSTEC Games in 2027.

On cultural ties and connectivity, PM Modi said, "Few things connect like culture! May cultural linkages bring BIMSTEC even closer."

He proposed hosting the BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival in India and announced the establishment of a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre to support research, innovation, and policy coordination in the maritime domain.

While BIMSTEC was formally established in 1997, its strategic direction and pace of activity notably accelerated after 2016, when PM Modi invited BIMSTEC leaders for a retreat in Goa alongside the BRICS Summit -- an event widely seen as the turning point for the group.

His foreign policy initiatives -- Neighbourhood First, Act East, the MAHASAGAR vision, and a vision for the Indo-Pacific -- have imparted renewed vigour to BIMSTEC, benefiting all member nations.

India's sustained efforts have helped BIMSTEC grow into a cohesive regional bloc. In 2019, PM Modi invited BIMSTEC leaders to his swearing-in ceremony, reaffirming India's commitment to regional unity.

India has also taken major strides in enhancing connectivity -- physical, digital, and energy-based -- within the grouping. The BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru plays a pivotal role in coordinating regional grid interconnection projects under the 'One World, One Sun, One Grid' initiative.

India's leadership in disaster response has also been a cornerstone of BIMSTEC cooperation. Following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma to assist the affected region, reinforcing its role as the first responder.

Under India's stewardship, BIMSTEC has transformed into a dynamic and action-oriented platform with the potential to shape the future of regional cooperation and integration.

The 21-point action plan presented by PM Modi further solidifies India's central role in steering BIMSTEC towards a shared and sustainable future.

