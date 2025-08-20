PM Modi speaks to Naveen Patnaik, wishes him speedy recovery

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik who is currently undergoing treatment in a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital. As per Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sources, PM Modi enquired about Patnaik’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

The Prime Minister also suggested that Patnaik take rest for some time. He also requested the former Chief Minister to come to New Delhi soon after recovering fully to meet him.

Notably, LoP Patnaik has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after he reportedly fell ill due to dehydration on Sunday.

The hospital sources have reportedly confirmed that Patnaik’s condition is stable and he is responding well to the treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and other senior leaders across party lines had also wished a speedy recovery and good health to the ex-Chief Minister of Odisha.

“I came to know about the illness of the Opposition leader, Honourable @Naveen_Odisha. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for his speedy recovery and good health,” wrote Chief Minister Majhi on his X handle on Sunday.

Following the directions of CM Majhi, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of the BJD supremo.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das had also visited the private hospital and enquired about the health condition of Patnaik.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik on August 18 wrote, “Thank the people of #Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon.”

It is pertinent here to mention that Patnaik, on June 20, left for Mumbai, where he underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22. He was discharged from the hospital after recovery and returned to Odisha on July 7.

