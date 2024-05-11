PM Modi recalls 1998 Pokhran tests that showcased India's strength to world

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Remembering the historic feat achieved in India's nuclear capabilities during the 1998 Pokhran tests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the day is not only a testament to India's emergence as a nuclear power but also highlights the country's ongoing growth and strengthening status as a global pioneer in technological innovations.

Saturday marks the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, the first time India made the world aware of its capabilities.

"25 years ago today, Atal Ji's government conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran, showcasing India's strength to the world. While India demonstrated its potential, the Congress continues to sow fear by suggesting Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Odisha's Kandhamal.

Criticising Congress for its softened stance, he added: "They repeatedly try to frighten us, warning about Pakistan's atomic bomb. However, Pakistan is struggling to manage its own situation. They're even trying to sell their bombs, but no one wants to buy them because of their poor quality."

Several top BJP leaders and ministers also greeted the scientific fraternity of the country while recalling the Pokhran tests of 1998.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lauded the government led by PM Modi for "robustly countering terror" as it strengthens the solid foundation laid by the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"This day in 1998, an NDA Government finally exercised India's nuclear weapon option. That momentous decision has since ensured our National Security. The current NDA Government has built on that foundation, robustly countering terror and building our border infrastructure. The country must know who stands where when it comes to National Security issues. Our political choices are eventually choices about the future of Bharat," Jaishankar posted on X.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri said that India continues its journey towards achieving success in tech and innovation under the "firm and resolute leadership" of PM Modi.

"It was on May 11, 1998, that India conducted a series of successful nuclear tests in Pokhran and established itself as a responsible nuclear power with credible deterrence. On National Technology Day 2024, we celebrate the continued triumph of our scientists, researchers, innovators and technicians as they lead India towards newer heights of glory in our journey through Amrit Kaal under the firm and resolute leadership of PM Narendra Modi," said Puri.

