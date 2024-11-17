PM Modi must 'work towards restoring peace' in violence-hit Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) As fresh incidents of rioting and bloodshed continue in Manipur, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state and also "work towards restoring peace and healing in the region".

The LoP has expressed concerns over the "recent string of violence and continuing bloodshed" in Manipur.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi described the events as "deeply disturbing".

"The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, every Indian hoped that the Central and state governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution," he said.

"I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region," Gandhi added.

A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Earlier, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect.

Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew, the order stated.

"Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024. A total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024, until further orders," according to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Kiran Kumar.

Mobs attacked the residences of at least three ministers and six MLAs, mostly of the ruling BJP, on Saturday after the recovery of the bodies of six missing women and children in violence-hit Jiribam district, officials said.

Police said that the mobs comprising men and women attacked the residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh in different places.

The mob also attacked the houses of six legislators, including that of Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's son-in-law.

A large number of protestors gathered in front of the houses of many other ministers, legislators, and political leaders in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The tension once again rose in Manipur earlier this week, when several women vendors took to the streets, which have been marred by violence since May last year, following the alleged abduction of six individuals and the discovery of three bodies.

However, it is unclear if the bodies belong to the missing persons.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in six police stations of five districts of Manipur with immediate effect up till March 31, 2025, to address well-coordinated operation by the security forces in the ethnic violent-hit state to maintain the security situation.

According to MHA, the imposition of AFSPA will be imposed in the areas under the jurisdiction of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang police stations of five districts in Manipur (Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur). This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders, it said.

