PM Modi meets Sultan of Brunei, discusses bilateral ties

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei at his official residence Istana Nurul Iman and held bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening the bond between India and Brunei.

The meetings also focused on reinforcing India's commitment to its 'Act East' policy and advancing its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members.

Following the meeting, PM Modi is scheduled to attend an official luncheon hosted by Sultan Bolkiah before departing for Singapore later in the day, marking the second leg of his two-nation visit.

The Prime Minister shared details of his meeting on social media platform X, stating, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges."

Later in the day, PM Modi will head to Singapore, where India is exploring enhanced cooperation in areas such as digital technology, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity, and advanced manufacturing.

The Prime Minister arrived at Bandar Seri Begawan Airport on Tuesday afternoon, marking the beginning of his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam.

This visit is significant as it is the first-ever bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation, and it coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei.

As he arrived at his hotel, PM Modi received an enthusiastic reception from members of the Indian community in Brunei, including several children.

The Prime Minister also visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a renowned structure in the region named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei, who is also the father of the current Sultan Bolkiah.

During his visit, PM Modi interacted with local officials, scholars, and members of the Indian community who had gathered in large numbers at the venue.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora.

The new facility, located at the Jalan Duta Diplomatic Enclave adjacent to the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan, was lauded by PM Modi as a symbol of the strong ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his appreciation for the Indian community in Brunei, acknowledging their role as a living bridge between the two nations, further strengthening bilateral relations.

The visit focuses on exploring new avenues for cooperation in multiple areas, including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Brunei's Foreign Minister Erywan Pehin Yusof on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane, where they jointly launched the logo commemorating 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

