4 Indians, Including Two from Hyderabad, Killed: Multi-Vehicle Crash in Texas

Four Indians, including two from Hyderabad, lost their life in a horrific multi-vehicle incident on U.S. 75 in Anna, Texas, on Friday afternoon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office reports that the collision happened on Friday at approximately 3:30 PM, just past White Street. Aryan Raghunath Orampati from Hyderabad, his buddy Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, a fellow Telugu, and Darshini Vasudevan from Tamil Nadu have been identified as the victims.

Before the collision, the four victims had arranged to go together via a carpooling app to Bentonville. After seeing his cousin in Dallas, Bentonville resident Aryan Raghunath Orampati was on his way back home. Lokesh Palacharla was making his way to Bentonville to see his wife. Darshini Vasudevan, a University of Texas at Arlington Master's degree holder, was travelling to Bentonville to visit her uncle. Through a carpooling app, the group managed their journey, which helped law authorities identify the victims.