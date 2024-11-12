PM Modi to lay AIIMS Darbhanga foundation stone tomorrow

Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new AIIMS in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Wednesday.

This highly anticipated project, initiated by the Bihar government and executed by the Central government, is designed to enhance healthcare services in North Bihar, providing the region with quality medical infrastructure.

BJP MLA Sanjay Sarawgi from Darbhanga inspected the proposed AIIMS construction site along the Ekmi-Sobhan bypass road on Tuesday, where preparations are in the final stages.

“The swift progress made in preparing the site, including construction of an approach road in just four days. All these are possible due to the impact of PM Modi. ‘Modi Hai To Sab Kuch bi Mumkin Hai’,” Sarawgi said.

The area has undergone a quick transformation in anticipation of the event, which is seen as a significant milestone for Bihar.

“In addition to laying the AIIMS foundation, PM Modi will also inaugurate an alternate railway bypass route for Darbhanga, along with other Central government projects aimed at boosting infrastructure in the region. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, and other senior state leaders will attend the event, underlining the importance of this development for Bihar,” Sarawgi said.

The Bihar government has taken a significant step towards establishing a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Darbhanga by officially transferring 150.13 acres of land at the Ekmi-Shobhan bypass to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This land transfer, completed in the second week of August this year, marks a major milestone in the project, which aims to bring advanced healthcare facilities to North Bihar, a region with high demand for improved medical infrastructure.

The Union Ministry approved the AIIMS Darbhanga project on July 25, following a site assessment by a technical team in March.

