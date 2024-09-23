PM Modi an incredible student, seeks to democratise AI in India: Nvidia's Jensen Huang

New York, Sep 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an incredible student who always seeks to not only learn more about artificial intelligence (AI) and chip technologies but also how to democratise them for the larger benefits of society as well as industry, Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of graphics chip giant Nvidia, has said.

After attending the CEOs’ roundtable here with PM Modi in the presence of fellow tech leaders, Huang said AI is a new industry, offering several manufacturing opportunities and he is looking forward to “partnering with India in a very deep way to make that possible”.

“We are helping India gain access to our most advanced technologies. We're partnering with Internet companies like digital transformation service provider Yotta Data Services and other Internet companies to create latest-generation AI supercomputers in India,” the Nvidia CEO emphasised.

Stressing that India is the third-largest startup economy, he said the new generation of startups are based on AI and in order to achieve more, they have to have an AI infrastructure.

“We are partnering with startups, IITs and many companies in India. We're teaching students how to upskill in this new world of AI. AI really democratises computing and this is India's moment to seize the opportunity,” Huang added.

PM Modi interacted with technology industry leaders in New York in a roundtable anchored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), School of Engineering. The tech roundtable focused on AI and quantum; biotechnology and life sciences; computing, IT and communication; and semiconductor technologies.

The Prime Minister highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development. He stated that his government was committed to making India a global hub of semiconductor manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Yotta Data Services last year announced a collaboration with Nvidia to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform.

Infosys and Nvidia also announced plans to expand their strategic collaboration with the aim of helping enterprises worldwide drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. The companies are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity and energy transition.

