PM Modi to inaugurate World Food India festival on Nov 3

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Food India festival on Friday at Pragati Maidan here.

He will also disburse seed capital assistance for over one lakh self help group (SHG) members, on the occasion. Participants from over 80 countries, including CEOs of prominent food processing companies are expected to attend the event.

Innovation and strength of Indian food processing industry will be showcased during World Food India 2023.

With the aim to strengthen Self Help Groups, Modi will disburse seed capital assistance for over one lakh SHG members.

This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Food Street as part of World Food India 2023.

It will feature regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, wherein over 200 chefs will participate and present traditional Indian cuisine, making it a unique culinary experience.

The event aims to showcase India as 'food basket of the world' and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

It will provide a networking and business platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector.

