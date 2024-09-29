PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Maha today

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects worth more than Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference on Sunday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The projects were originally scheduled to be launched during the Prime Minister's visit to Pune, but the event was postponed due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The Prime Minister was to unveil and launch these projects on September 26 but due to heavy rains in Pune and around, he had cancelled his visit to the state.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro section of District Court to Swargate which will also mark the completion of Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1). The cost of the underground section between the District Court to Swargate is around Rs 1,810 crore. Further, he will lay the foundation stone for Swargate-Katraj Extension of Pune Metro Phase-1 to be developed at the cost of around Rs 2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations - Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the Centre, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The project developed under Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Central government has approved this project with an overall project cost of over Rs 6,400 crore for development in 3 phases.

He will inaugurate the Solapur Airport which would significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors. The existing terminal building has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Memorial for Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's First Girls' School at Bhidewada in Pune.

