PM Modi to inaugurate extension of the Airport Express Line on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, called 'Yashobhoomi', here in Dwarka, on September 17, which is also his birthday.

Developed at a cost of about Rs 5,400 crore and total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metre, 'Yashobhoomi' will be among the world's largest MICE destination.

It boasts of a convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.

The convention centre, with a seating capacity of more than 11,000 delegates, comprises 15 convention rooms, the Grand Ballroom and 13 meeting rooms.

It is equipped with the largest LED media facade in the country.

The plenary hall of the convention centre with state of the art seating facilities will provide world class experience to visitors, official sources said.

Yashobhoomi will be connected to Delhi airport metro express line.

On the same day, Modi will also inaugurate the extension of Delhi airport metro express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

The new metro station will have three subways -- a 735 metre-long subway connecting the station to the exhibition halls, convention centre, and central arena, another connecting the entry and exit across Dwarka Expressway, while the third one connecting the metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of metro trains on the airport express line from 90 to 120 km per hour, reducing the travel time.

The total journey from 'New Delhi' to 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25' will take about 21 minutes.

According to Delhi metro officials, the new Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 station is an underground facility which will now be connected directly with important landmarks of the city such as Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and the New Delhi Railway station.

"Passenger operations on this new extension will be started from 3 p.m. onwards on Sunday. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will be 24.9 km," said the official.

The Airport Express Line now has seven Metro stations, namely New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), Dwarka Sec-21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.

The DMRC official further said that a total of eight trains comprising six coaches will be available on the entire Dwarka Sector-21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro section on Airport Express Line corridor.

