PM Modi honoured with symbolic 'Key to the city of Buenos Aires' during landmark Argentina visit

Buenos Aires, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, was felicitated with the 'Key to the City of Buenos Aires', a symbolic ceremonial honour, during his official two-day state visit in Argentina, recognising his contribution in strengthening the ties between India and the South American country.

"Honoured to receive the 'Key to the City of Buenos Aires' from Jorge Macri, Chief of the City Government of Buenos Aires," PM Modi wrote on his official X account.

"A symbol of trust & friendship. PM @narendramodi was presented with the ‘Key to the City of Buenos Aires’ by Mr. Jorge Macri, Head of the City Government of Buenos Aires, Argentina. This ceremonial honour is in recognition of PM’s contributions in strengthening the India-Argentina ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post on X.

This visit by PM Modi was historic because it was the first time in 57 years that an Indian Prime Minister came to Argentina for bilateral talks. Hundreds of Indian diaspora members cheered PM Modi outside his hotel, waving flags and dancing to Indian music.

PM Modi's Argentina stop was part of a bigger five-country tour where he collected major awards.

Before this, in Trinidad and Tobago, the Prime Minister received "The Order of the Republic", their highest civilian honour.

He is the first foreign leader ever to receive it. During that visit, both countries signed six agreements to work more closely together. PM Modi thanked Trinidad for honouring him and said the award wasn't just for him but for all 1.4 billion Indians.

Prior to receiving this honour, Prime Minister Modi also paid his tribute to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in the Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires after concluding high delegation-level talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei.

While paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi -- Father of the Nation of India here, the Prime Minister said that Gandhiji's timeless vision and noble ideals will always guide humanity and taking inspiration from him India is committed to build a just and compassionate world.

"Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Buenos Aires. His timeless vision and noble ideals will always guide humanity. All over the world, the thoughts of Bapu reverberate. They give strength and hope to millions. Inspired by him, we reiterate our commitment to build a just and compassionate world," PM Modi said in a post on his official X account.

"Homage to Bapu's timeless ideals of peace & non-violence. PM @narendramodi today paid respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bapu's legacy remains an inspiration for many across the world," MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said in a social media post on X.

PM Modi also paid his homage to legendary poet Rabindranath Tagore here, saying that India takes immense pride in the contributions of Tagore toward its history and culture, adding that his focus on learning and education is highly motivational.

"Paid homage to Gurudev Tagore in Buenos Aires. Gurudev Tagore had visited Argentina in 1924 and had left a lasting impression on the minds of many people in this nation, especially scholars and students. We in India take immense pride in the contributions of Gurudev Tagore to our nation’s history and culture. His emphasis on learning and education is also very motivating." the Prime Minister said on his official X account.

"Enhancing people to people ties & cultural understanding. PM @narendramodi paid tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aries, Argentina. Gurudev's legacy continues to resonate with people in Argentina, offering wisdom and guidance on various aspects of life," MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said in another social media post on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi commenced his official visit to Argentina by offering his tribute to General Jose de San Martin, Argentina's Father of the Nation.

The Prime Minister visited Plaza San Martin and laid a wreath at the memorial, the MEA said in a press statement.

He paid respects to General Jose de San Martin, recognising his enduring legacy as the liberator of Argentina and several other South American nations, the MEA statement added.

India cherishes his contribution and the values he stood for.

"Paid homage to General Jose de San Martin in Buenos Aires. His courage and leadership played a pivotal role in Argentina's history. His life remains a symbol of patriotism and determination for the people of Argentina." PM Modi said on X.

"Honouring the legacy of liberator and founding figure of Argentina. PM @narendramodi commenced his visit to Argentina with a solemn tribute at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, Argentina's Father of the Nation," MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal wrote on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, held comprehensive delegation-level talks with Argentina's President Javier Milei, describing the meeting as "excellent", adding that both countries had made significant progress in further enhancing the bilateral ties.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Excellent meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. We have made significant progress in our bilateral relations, but we both agree that the path ahead is even more promising."

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to building an even stronger partnership.

PM Modi noted that while substantial progress has been made, the future holds even greater promise for collaboration.

"President Milei and I discussed how to diversify commercial ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy, and more. There is a vast field of action in areas such as pharmaceuticals and sports," PM Modi wrote in another post on his official X account.

The discussions focused on diversifying trade and enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, energy, and security.

After Argentina, PM Modi will join the BRICS summit in Brazil and then visit Namibia. PM Modi and President Milei agreed to boost cooperation in important areas during their talks. Argentina will supply lithium (a key mineral for electric car batteries) and shale gas to India.

This helps India’s energy security plans. Argentina has the world’s second-largest shale gas reserves. PM Modi also asked for easier entry of affordable Indian medicines into Argentina. The leaders agreed to expand defence partnerships and trade between the countries. PM Modi even invited Milei to visit India soon, especially to see Gujarat's lion sanctuary

PM Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, for a key bilateral visit—the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Upon landing at Ezeiza International Airport, PM Modi was greeted by Argentine President Milei.

The two leaders shared a heartfelt hug, reflecting the deepening friendship and strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting the need to broaden economic engagement, both leaders identified significant potential in emerging areas like pharmaceuticals and sports.

PM Modi emphasised that these sectors represent untapped opportunities for mutual growth and innovation.

The talks also underscored a shared commitment to leveraging each country's strengths to promote inclusive development and contribute more actively to the Global South.

Soon after his arrival in Argentina, Prime Minister Modi paid homage at the iconic San Martin Memorial—an important symbol of national pride for the country.

The monument honours General Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru, and stands as a tribute to Latin America's historic fight for independence.

PM Modi's gesture underscored India's respect for global freedom fighters and its shared commitment to liberty and sovereignty. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in advancing India-Argentina ties on both strategic and people-to-people fronts.

PM Modi's official visit, held at the invitation of President Milei, includes comprehensive bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence, agriculture, mining, energy, trade, and people-to-people ties.

The visit signifies India’s strategic intent to deepen its partnership with Argentina and expand its presence in the Latin American region.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian community in Buenos Aires extended a grand welcome to PM Modi outside his hotel.

The atmosphere was filled with cultural pride as members of the diaspora waved Indian flags, performed traditional dances, and chanted patriotic slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Modi-Modi".

The Prime Minister warmly interacted with the crowd and expressed his appreciation for their love and support.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Distance is no barrier when it comes to cultural connect! Honoured by the gracious welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires."

He further shared his enthusiasm for the visit, adding, "Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I'm eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him."

The visit not only highlights India's growing global partnerships but also the emotional and cultural ties that unite Indians around the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.